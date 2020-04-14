Bloggytown

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

While gyms are closed in Florida, WWE wrestling still considered 'essential business'

Posted By on Tue, Apr 14, 2020 at 8:08 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WWE
  • Photo via WWE
Either Gov. Ron DeSantis just got a hefty campaign contribution or someone told him giant men slamming each other in spandex is church, because the WWE is now considered an “essential business” in Florida during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

During a Monday press conference, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings was asked whether or not WWE was allowed to continue filming from their Orlando location, and he stated that though the business was not originally deemed an “essential business” under the state’s “stay-at-home order,” it is now.

“I think initially there was a review that was done and they were not initially deemed an essential business,” said Demings. “With some conversation with the governor’s office regarding the governor’s order, they were deemed an essential business. Therefore, they were allowed to remain open.”
Florida’s stay-at-home order closes businesses like gyms. click to tweet
For a quick recap: Florida’s stay-at-home order closes businesses like restaurants and bars (except for takeout order and deliveries), pet groomers, retail outlets, clothing stores, hair salons, tanning salons, and most notably gyms.

Sort of weird that WWE tapings don't have to close, considering it’s basically a gym but with a camera. But I guess it makes sense when you consider the fact that DeSantis is the same guy who also stated local governments are allowed to enforce stricter rules to combat COVID-19, except when it comes to church.



Also, he doesn’t know how to wear rubber gloves.


This story originally appeared in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
