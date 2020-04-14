Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Black Rooster will send your favorite Orlando tequila drinker a Margarita-Gram
Faiyaz Kara
April 14, 2020
Thanks to Black Rooster Taqueria
, you can now send that Happy Hour lover in your life a Margarita-Gram for just $25.
The recipient receives a quart of Black Rooster Taqueria margarita (made with freshly squeezed lime juice and organic agave nectar), margarita salt, fresh-cut limes and serving instructions. The whole kit serves four 8-ounce margaritas and can be ordered by calling 407-808-2572 or sending a direct message via Instagram to @blkroostertaco
.
Orders will be taken Friday-Wednesday and delivered every Thursday.
And, yes, IDs will be checked.
