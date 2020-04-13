New music doc 'Vinyl Nation' screens one night only and benefits indie record stores like Orlando's Park Ave CDs

click image
Record Store Day
-
Photo courtesy Park Ave. CDs/Facebook
-
Inside Park Ave. CDs
has been postponed from April until the summer (at least) due to the coronavirus pandemic, another in a series of financial hits that independent record stores have suffered over the last month. But as a sliver of good news, local record hub Park Ave CDs
is partnering with the filmmakers of Vinyl Nation
for a worldwide virtual screening event, to raise money for record stores that have been forced to close their doors due to the necessity of social distancing.
The hitherto-unseen documentary Vinyl Nation
will be made available to view this weekend online for 24 hours, for the price of a $10 ticket. And 100 percent of the proceeds from this premiere will go to participating record stores.
Vinyl Nation
is a love letter to the gratifying and surprising resurrection of the vinyl record as a listening medium of choice, and the culture of collectors, musicians and stores that champion this new life of the LP format. (And from the looks of the trailer, Park Ave CDs even makes an appearance.)
So from midnight Saturday, April 18, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 19, the film will be available
for ticketholders to screen one-night-only style. After that, it's back in the vaults until its proper release. Purchase your tickets here
and in the meantime, if you have any extra cash, consider throwing some towards local record stores that are continuing mail-order operations. See you at the movies.
— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.