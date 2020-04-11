Bloggytown

Saturday, April 11, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida Republicans raised nearly $2.5 million so far this year, thanks to Duke Energy, Anheuser-Busch and Disney

Posted By on Sat, Apr 11, 2020 at 9:02 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
Gearing up for this fall’s elections, the Republican Party of Florida raised $2.467 million in cash during the first three months of the year, according to a newly filed finance report.

Fundraising appeared to slow in March as the novel coronavirus hammered the state, with the party pulling in about $364,000 during the month.

Large contributions during the quarter included $175,000 from Duke Energy; $100,000 from Leon Medical Centers in Miami-Dade County; $100,000 from the road-building firm Anderson Columbia Co., Inc.; $50,000 from the tobacco company RAI Services Co.; and $50,000 from the Anheuser-Busch beer company.

In addition to the cash contributions, the party also received a $122,000 in-kind contribution of lodging, food and beverages from Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, the filing shows. All state political candidates, committees and parties face a Friday night deadline for filing reports showing finance activity through March 31.



The Florida Democratic Party’s report had not been posted to the state Division of Elections website as of Friday morning.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

