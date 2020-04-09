Due to the pandemic, Celebrity Cruises welcomed its latest ship via the internet

click to enlarge Image via Celebrity Cruises

The Celebrity Apex

As the world shifts to accommodate the current pandemic, businesses are still moving forward but in new and unique ways. Celebrity Cruises turned to the internet when it was clear that an in-person delivery of its latest ship was going to be impossible.



The Celebrity Apex made history with what is believed to be the world’s first virtual delivery of a cruise ship. Celebrity executives and officials at the French shipyard where the boat was built exchanged well wishes in the Zoom-like session, then watched a livestream as Captain Dimitris Kafetzis ordered the traditional flag exchange, lowering the French flag and raising the American with each country’s national anthem playing in the background. Richard Fain, CEO of parent company Royal Caribbean, called the virtual delivery “the most memorable delivery ceremony that I have ever been at.”



click to enlarge Image via Celebrity Cruises

The Café al Bacio on the Celebrity Apex

click to enlarge Image via Celebrity Cruises

The Magic Carpet cantilevered platform

The ship is now technically in Celebrity’s hands. However, it is still unclear how long it may be before it makes its voyage to its 2020 homeport of Southampton before eventually making its way to Port Everglades later this year.Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises, noted that despite the unique delivery, the meaning behind the ceremony remains."While the circumstances are quite unique right now, it’s fitting that such an innovative ship as Celebrity Apex would have a digital-age delivery. The day is every bit as meaningful because I know the dedication and commitment from the shipyard team, the onboard crew and our Celebrity shoreside team that went in to bringing this ship to life. Celebrity Apex is a magnificent ship and I am so proud to welcome her into our family."Celebrity Apex is the much anticipated second Edge-class sh