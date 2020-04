click to enlarge Adobe

Do not attempt to hug the bunny.

The city of Winter Park has hosted an extravagant Easter egg hunt the Saturday before Easter Sunday for 65 years. But this year, thanks to the coronavirus and the statewide stay-at-home order, the 14,000 Easter eggs will not be "sprinkled like confetti" throughout Central Park for kids to hunt.Instead, three mini-parades will wend their way through Winter Park's residential areas this Saturday, April 11, beginning at 9 a.m. Maps of the three "bunny trail" routes are below and can also be accessed here Kids and parents eager for a dose of Easter cheer (or frankly, anyone feeling unhinged with cabin fever and simply needing to see other humans) may watch and wave from the socially distanced safety of their driveways, porches or curbs.The Easter Bunny will be escorted by cars from the Winter Park Police, Fire Rescue, and Parks & Recreation departments. The Easter Bunny will not be making stops or handing out treats along the route. Do not attempt to high-five or hug the Easter Bunny. The Easter Bunny wishes you safety and good health this Easter season. For more information, please call 407-599-3342.

