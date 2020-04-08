The Gist

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Winter Park's Easter Bunny will wave to his peeps from a safe distance in three mini parades

Posted By on Wed, Apr 8, 2020 at 11:26 PM

Do not attempt to hug the bunny.
  • Do not attempt to hug the bunny.
The city of Winter Park has hosted an extravagant Easter egg hunt the Saturday before Easter Sunday for 65 years. But this year, thanks to the coronavirus and the statewide stay-at-home order, the 14,000 Easter eggs will not be "sprinkled like confetti" throughout Central Park for kids to hunt.

Instead, three mini-parades will wend their way through Winter Park's residential areas this Saturday, April 11, beginning at 9 a.m. Maps of the three "bunny trail" routes are below and can also be accessed here.

Kids and parents eager for a dose of Easter cheer (or frankly, anyone feeling unhinged with cabin fever and simply needing to see other humans) may watch and wave from the socially distanced safety of their driveways, porches or curbs.

The Easter Bunny will be escorted by cars from the Winter Park Police, Fire Rescue, and Parks & Recreation departments. The Easter Bunny will not be making stops or handing out treats along the route. Do not attempt to high-five or hug the Easter Bunny. The Easter Bunny wishes you safety and good health this Easter season. For more information, please call 407-599-3342.



click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-04-08_at_5.20.53_pm.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-04-08_at_5.21.10_pm.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-04-08_at_5.21.24_pm.png

— This story appears in the April 8, 2020, print edition of Orlando Weekly. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider supporting this free publication with a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

