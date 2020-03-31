Shirtless YouTuber Joe Winko gives a tour of Orlando's Lake Eola Park

YouTuber Joe Winko, the self-described "Autistic Guy" and "Your Favorite Hawaiian Guy," recently visited Orlando, where he posted a review and historical tour of Lake Eola Park.
Don't take it too seriously.
The tour begins with the always-shirtless Winko explaining how the park came to exist. His on-camera story, sourced to Wikipedia by way of his phone, begins with the land gift that started it all.
"There was this really, really rich guy, his name was Summerlin. He donated a large chunk of land to the city of Orlando for them to establish a park ... and they called it Lake Eola Park," Winko says.
"I also read that Jacob Summerlin and his sons, they named Lake Eola after a woman that they met, and I don't really know much about the woman named Eola, who this park is named after and who this lake is named after. But all I know is she knew Jacob Summerlin and his son, so thats why they named the lake after her."
At this point, the video cuts to different audio with a photo of Robert L. Summerlin, as Winko corrects himself in the post-production editing:
"The Wikipedia article that I read at Lake Eola Park that day didn't say this, but with further research, I found out that Lake Eola was named after Robert's fiancée, who passed away before he could marry her. Unfortunately, I wasn't able to find out much information about her. I couldn't even find a picture of her at all, but this is what I imagine she looked like," before showing a photo of actor Lucy Hale.
"This video is dedicated in memory of Eola," says Winko, "the woman this beautiful park and lake are named after."
From there, the host of "Joe Winko Talk" – topped by his trademark signature red bandana spiked high above his forehead – continued on his tour, filmed in October of last year, long before the COVID-19 pandemic started keeping people inside.
The video was only uploaded this Monday. My favorite part was Winko's explanation of how he ended up in Orlando.
"It was actually a stranger who I met online who sent me a Megabus ticket here," says Joe, while a map shows the route he took by bus.
"The whole reason why I'm doing a video at this park right now is because the stranger who sent me a Megabus ticket to Orlando, he told me he was going to be busy with something else right now, so he said meanwhile I should go to this park and film a video."
"I don't know much about Lake Eola or Eola Park. To be honest, the first time I heard of it was when the stranger brought me here."
If Winko sounds a bit off kilter, he is, and his videos are a lot of fun to watch.
In April of last year, Winko, who lives in Florida, recorded and posted a video called "Ocala, Florida Piano Song," to the tune of the song "Havana" by Camila Cabello. In the song, Winko sings that "his heart is in Ocala," and describes it as "a small town on Interstate 75, northwest of Orlando, a one-hour, fifty-five-minute drive from Tampa and Pasco, thirty miles away from the nearest shoreline. It's safe from bad cyclones, where the North American Ice Age settlers occupied."
Winko has given video tours of Ocala too, in 2018 and 2019, frequently saying that it's "his most favorite city in Florida," and that wants to live there because "it's not too crowded and it's far enough from the water and further inland, and I read online that it's safer from hurricanes."
There's a lot about Winko online, and his channel has 12,000 subscribers, though the Lake Eola tour only had 70 views when I started watching.
In another video from years earlier, Winko, who is gay, explained how he was bullied so badly that he left for a different high school and, a year later, published a hoax article about his own suicide by wood chipper to freak out his old tormentors.
"So everyone at my old high school thought that I'd died. They thought I'd committed suicide because of bullying."
