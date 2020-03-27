Bloggytown

Friday, March 27, 2020

Video shows cell phones on Florida beach during spring break, and where they've travelled during coronavirus outbreak

Posted By on Fri, Mar 27, 2020 at 1:34 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA TECTONIX GEO/TWITTER
  • Screenshot via Tectonix GEO/Twitter
A new “heat map” using cellphone location data shows the terrifying consequences of Florida’s beaches remaining open during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As you can see in the video, cellphones on a single beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, during spring break were selected and tracked, and then seen sprawling all over the Eastern half of the country, potentially spreading the virus even further.

The video was created to show human movement during the coronavirus pandemic and uses data collected by a location technology company called X-Mode, which was then put into the Tectonix data visualization platform.


There are a few takeaways here.



One: This is just one beach, in one small part of the country. The same companies also released a graphic for New York, which is much much worse.

Two: Social distancing works and is insanely important. Had these spring breakers, and others across the country, actually cared in the beginning of this outbreak we wouldn’t have to endure countless apology posts.

Three: Your cellphone gives off a ton of data, and while this type of data isn’t specifically inked to your identity, it’s incredibly easy for anyone to “re-identify” people to their phones. This is troubling to say the least.

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA TECTONIX GEO/TWITTER
  • Screenshot via Tectonix GEO/Twitter
This story originally appeared in Creative Loafing Tampa.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

