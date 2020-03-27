A virtual farmers market, dinner and a show at home, a free cookbook, and more restaurants where you can score TP in Orlando

click image
Dexter's New Standard isn't just one of the best new restaurants to open in the city, but it also happens to be one of the most intimate concert venues as well. While the coronavirus outbreak continues to keep restaurants shuttered, the New Standard will stream live music every night on their Facebook page
so that fans can enjoy the entertainment from the comfort of their homes. A Venmo link will be provided as well for you to tip the musicians.
The say the coronavirus will either make us better cooks or raging alcoholics. Hari Pulapaka, chef/owner of Cress Restaurant in DeLand, is advocating for the former by offering the second edition of his book Dreaming in Spice as a free download
. Says Pulapaka, "I hope this inspires you to cook something you haven't tried before." Given the diverse swathe of recipes ("doro wat-stuffed farm egg," "okra masala"), chances are you will.
Spring is peak growing season for local growers and farmers and Chelsie Savage, chef/owner of Proper & Wild and Sanctum Cafe, is helping them out by launching a virtual farmer's market
. Customers can purchase produce and foodstuffs from such purveyors as Sugartop Farms, Frog Song Organics, Waterkist Farms, Lake Meadow Naturals and more. Place your order online, then pick it up Tuesdays or Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at any of Savage's restaurants.
We told you this week about restaurants getting creative by rebranding themselves as makeshift grocery stores
offering everything from meat and dairy to antibacterials and toilet paper. The list included 4 Rivers, The Coop, Seito Sushi Baldwin Park, Osprey Tavern, Eola General and Sixty Vines. Well, we can add a few more to the list of places to score a roll of TP: NY Bagel & Deli
in Winter Garden; Dandelion Community Cafe
; Maple Street Biscuit Co.
; and Stasio's Italian Deli
.
