Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 27, 2020

Tip Jar

A virtual farmers market, dinner and a show at home, a free cookbook, and more restaurants where you can score TP in Orlando

Posted By on Fri, Mar 27, 2020 at 10:35 PM

click image DEXTER'S NEW STANDARD
  • Dexter's New Standard
Dexter's New Standard isn't just one of the best new restaurants to open in the  city, but it also happens to be one of the most intimate concert venues as well. While the coronavirus outbreak continues to keep restaurants shuttered, the New Standard will stream live music every night on their Facebook page so that fans can enjoy the entertainment from the comfort of their homes. A Venmo link will be provided as well for you to tip the musicians.



click image HARI PULAPAKA
  • Hari Pulapaka
The say the coronavirus will either make us better cooks or raging alcoholics. Hari Pulapaka, chef/owner of Cress Restaurant in DeLand, is advocating for the former by offering the second edition of his book Dreaming in Spice as a free download. Says Pulapaka, "I hope this inspires you to cook something you haven't tried before." Given the diverse swathe of recipes ("doro wat-stuffed farm egg," "okra masala"), chances are you will.





click image REALDAMNGOODFOOD.COM
  • realdamngoodfood.com
Spring is peak growing season for local growers and farmers and Chelsie Savage, chef/owner of Proper & Wild and Sanctum Cafe, is helping them out by launching a virtual farmer's market. Customers can purchase produce and foodstuffs from such purveyors as Sugartop Farms, Frog Song Organics, Waterkist Farms, Lake Meadow Naturals and more. Place your order online, then pick it up Tuesdays or Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at any of Savage's restaurants.



click image NY BAGEL & DELI
  • NY Bagel & Deli
We told you this week about restaurants getting creative by rebranding themselves as makeshift grocery stores offering everything from meat and dairy to antibacterials and toilet paper. The list included 4 Rivers, The Coop, Seito Sushi Baldwin Park, Osprey Tavern, Eola General and Sixty Vines. Well, we can add a few more to the list of places to score a roll of TP: NY Bagel & Deli in Winter Garden; Dandelion Community Cafe; Maple Street Biscuit Co.; and Stasio's Italian Deli.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Video shows cell phones on Florida beach during spring break, and where they've travelled during coronavirus outbreak Read More

  2. The founder of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa is not pleased with Netflix's 'Tiger King' Read More

  3. Rick Scott, who gutted Florida's unemployment system, says coronavirus stimulus will pay low-wage workers too much Read More

  4. Thursday afternoon's latest coronavirus numbers show Florida has some hard weeks ahead Read More

  5. Can't get your hands on any toilet paper, Orlando? Try your local restaurant Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation