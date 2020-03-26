Thursday, March 26, 2020
Krispy Kreme is giving away dozens of donuts to healthcare workers on Mondays
By Dave Plotkin
on Thu, Mar 26, 2020 at 7:03 PM
Krispy Kreme, the chain of donut shops so popular that some drive-thru lines wrap around the block, is giving away thousands of free donuts to all healthcare workers.
Photo courtesy Krispy Kreme
The giveaway starts Monday, March 30, which is National Doctors’ Day, and continues every Monday through May 11, which is during National Nurses Week.
To participate, just go to a Krispy Kreme drive-thru and tell them how many donuts – or dozens of donuts – you want. Show them your employer badge, and that’s it. They can be for you and your colleagues at the beginning of your day, or for your family after a long shift.
Krispy Kreme says the promotion is to thank the healthcare workers currently preparing for a fight with the COVID-19 virus, and to "share joy among the millions in the medical community."
"Getting through this together by staying apart seems unnatural," said a company spokesperson in an email. "Taking care of ourselves and each other never has been more important."
It's a big responsibility to take on, not only for the cost of the donuts but the responsibility of interacting with so many frontline medical providers.
The company says it is securely sealing and individually bagging the donuts, using a contactless drop-off method, and providing workers with social distancing and safety guidelines.
Krispy Kreme has 24-hour drive-thru locations in Winter Park, Millenia and Melbourne, with two Kissimmee locations and one in Daytona Beach with a takeout counter.
The only thing that could make the offer even sweeter is if Krispy Kreme considered including those other essential frontline workers right now, the hundreds of thousands of grocery store employees who are exposed to customers, surfaces and heightened stress all day.
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe
