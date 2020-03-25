Joe Biden to Ron DeSantis: 'Floridians deserve science-based action' on coronavirus

click to enlarge Photo via Joe Biden/Facebook

Joe Biden is accusing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of dragging his feet in response to the coronavirus pandemic."This deadly pandemic does not discriminate along party lines, ZIP codes, gender, race and certainly not state, county or city lines," said the former Vice President and Democratic presidential primary front-runner in a statement on Wednesday.Biden also accused DeSantis of ignoring public health officials and urged him to order a statewide stay-at-home order, similar to New York and Ohio. "In this moment of growing uncertainty and anxiety, Floridians want — and deserve — to hear from the public health officials leading the charge," said Biden. "To get through this, we need our leaders to listen to the public health experts and their guidance. The stakes are too high to wait any longer."While other large states continue to take strong, urgent, and sweeping action to stop the spread of COVID-19, Florida has not," he continued. "I urge Governor DeSantis to let the experts speak to the public and explain why this is the case."“Floridians deserve science-based action from Governor Ron DeSantis," said Biden.The Florida governor has been under intense pressure from the public and local officials to order a statewide stay-at-home order, but has pushed back, calling them “unrealistic.” On Tuesday, DeSantis ordered anyone in the state who has traveled to the greater New York City area over the past three weeks to self-isolate for 14 days, as well as urging people 65 years and older to stay inside over the next two weeks.