While Florida searches for 'coronavirus porn,' adult industry feels the pain

As many of you may know by now, coronavirus porn is a thing.
The adult film industry recently managed to capitalize on the current global health crisis by producing coronavirus porn – and apparently no city is happier about it than Orlando.
According to Men's Health magazine
, Orlando was dubbed "the Porn Capital of America," ranking as the top smuttiest city in the U.S. due to how much porn we consume.
Tampa was close behind at No. 8, and Miami ranked No. 12, leading them to dub Florida "the most salacious state."
Is it possible the City Beautiful – home to Mickey Mouse, wholesome family entertainment and lots of old people – is fueling the trending "coronavirus" searches on PornHub? If so, our randy residents may be upset to find out that the adult film industry has actually been called to shut down for the remainder of March, as the pandemic continues to spread.
The Free Speech Coalition (FSC), a nonprofit trade organization for the adult entertainment industry, called for
"a voluntary shutdown of all adult entertainment productions in the United States and Canada through Tuesday, March 31."
They did so to comply with California Gov. Gavin Newsom's order to "close all non-essential businesses." The FSC also called for adult industry actors to remain home as much as possible.
Many adult film stars were already feeling uncomfortable on set. Some have opted to switch to other content platforms, streaming and doing cam work from home – basically anything that keeps them from having physical contact with other people.
Lissa Aires tweeted
she is using her quarantine time to practice self-care and invited her fans to do the same. Marina Maya sent a positive message
, asking that we "not disconnect during these times and cum together – literally!" as she invited her fans to connect to her livestream from home.
Though individual porn artists voluntarily taking financial hits to practice social distancing is a good start, it is unclear yet whether the industry as a whole will practice self-quarantining.
So, sorry, Orlando: Our wonderful porn stars (God bless them) are not exempt to catching a deadly disease. It looks like the industry may be taking a break now, too, for the good of the world.
Don't give up yet, though. Before you put the lube away, do a quick search for your favorite porn star's name. Chances are they may be working from other platforms, and you could even enjoy some cam time with them. ;)
