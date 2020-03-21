Saturday, March 21, 2020
Florida’s Turnpike toll plazas don't want your filthy dirty cash
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Formulanone/Flickr
Florida’s Turnpike has stopped taking cash at toll plazas to help combat the novel coronavirus and protect toll collectors.
The Florida Department of Transportation announced Thursday that tolls will be collected through an electronic system. It was not immediately clear how long the change would last.
“As part of this initiative, customers should continue driving through the toll plaza and pay attention to overhead and portable signs,” the Department of Transportation said in a news release.
The change won’t impact “exact coin lanes,” where toll operators would not be present, or SunPass customers, who will still have charges taken from their accounts.
Motorists without SunPass transponders will be billed at the posted cash toll rates. The state is waiving a $2.50 invoice administrative fee.
_
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, all bars and nightclubs in Florida were closed on March 17 for 30 days. As of March 18, Central Florida restaurants are still open for takeout and delivery, and grocery stores are open during limited hours. Follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories on staying safe.
Tags: Florida’s Turnpike, cash, coronavirus, COVID-19, Orange County, Orlando, Image
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free
.