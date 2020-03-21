Florida’s Turnpike toll plazas don't want your filthy dirty cash

Florida’s Turnpike has stopped taking cash at toll plazas to help combat the novel coronavirus and protect toll collectors.The Florida Department of Transportation announced Thursday that tolls will be collected through an electronic system. It was not immediately clear how long the change would last.“As part of this initiative, customers should continue driving through the toll plaza and pay attention to overhead and portable signs,” the Department of Transportation said in a news release.The change won’t impact “exact coin lanes,” where toll operators would not be present, or SunPass customers, who will still have charges taken from their accounts.Motorists without SunPass transponders will be billed at the posted cash toll rates. The state is waiving a $2.50 invoice administrative fee.

