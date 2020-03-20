Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 20, 2020

Bloggytown

Gov. Ron DeSantis presided over record-low unemployment in Florida. That's all about to change

Posted By on Fri, Mar 20, 2020 at 12:00 AM

click to enlarge esnkwdxx0auglzv.jpeg
Gov. Ron DeSantis has been able to enjoy presiding over a state with record low jobless numbers. But not for much longer.

A day after the Department of Economic Opportunity announced the state unemployment rate for January stood at 2.8 percent, DeSantis on Tuesday acknowledged the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, will drive up jobless numbers.

“This is an external factor that is going to cause problems,” DeSantis said.

Trying to slow the spread of COVID-19, bars and nightclubs have been ordered to close for a month. Entertainment venues from Disney and Universal to Major League Baseball spring training have shut down. The cruise industry has been hammered. Efforts continue to cut down spring break gatherings.



The leisure and hospitality field accounts for 1.28 million, or about 14 percent, of the 9.07 million non-agricultural jobs in the state.

Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Ken Lawson said Wednesday that unemployment claims are already spiking.

“Since last Thursday, we have seen over a 100% increase in unemployment claims,” Lawson said. “At the same time, I am ensuring my staff is able to help those people and ensure that we process those claims.”
"Since last Thursday, we have seen over a 100% increase in unemployment claims." click to tweet
Tens of thousands of people are expected to make jobless claims to the state, which offers 12 weeks of benefits that top out at $250 a week.

DeSantis, who said he wants immediate relief in a federal stimulus plan for small businesses and workers surviving paycheck to paycheck, thinks the eventual end of “social distancing” and self-isolation will cause a surge in production.

“I do believe there is going to be pent-up demand,” DeSantis said. “I think that people already are getting a little tired with all the changes we’ve seen in society, and hopefully this doesn’t go on for months and months. But I can just tell you, when we get on the back side of this, I think people are really going to want to get back to work.”

_
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, all bars and nightclubs in Florida were closed on March 17 for 30 days. As of March 18, Central Florida restaurants are still open for takeout and delivery, and grocery stores are open during limited hours. Follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories on staying safe.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Man dies of coronavirus after visiting Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Read More

  2. The Villages forced to close swimming pools, as Boomers ignore social distancing rules Read More

  3. Foxtail Coffee Co. will give you the free beverage of your choice today Read More

  4. Orlando Weekly lays off 13 staff members as coronavirus pandemic disrupts global economy Read More

  5. Coronavirus could be just the start of bad news for the tourism industry Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation