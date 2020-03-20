Florida Gov. DeSantis just banned all restaurants from serving food on-site and lifted restrictions on alcohol delivery

On Friday afternoon, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced sweeping measures to help curb the spread of coronavirus.In an executive order, DeSantis called for all Florida restaurants and dining establishments to immediately suspend on-site consumption of food and alcohol. Restaurants may now only operate kitchens for delivery and take-out services.In the same announcement, DeSantis stated that restrictions have been lifted to allow restaurants to package alcohol for delivery, as long as the customer shows proper identification.DeSantis also called for all Florida gyms and fitness facilities used 10 or more people at a time to close.Today’s announcement will be enforced by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR), says DeSantis.The order does not specify how long these rules will be in effect.

