Orlando's Magic Kingdom shares how to draw Mickey Mouse through the years

If you and the young ones are feeling a little cooped up right now, here's one way to make home isolation a little more animated.
The creative team at Orlando's Magic Kingdom just released a complete compilation of how-to-draw tutorials featuring Mickey Mouse over the years, from vintage 1920's "Steamboat Willie"-era Mickey to the modern, "pied-eyed" versions.
click to enlarge
Screenshot via Disney Parks/YouTube
Drawings by Disney cast member Stephen Ketchum
The videos are taught by longtime Disney cast member Stephen Ketchum, who usually draws Mickey at Disney parks, teaching tourists in person.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic that has already killed nearly 10,000 people worldwide, all of Disney's local water and theme parks closed down on March 16 (just ahead of most of Orlando venues and bars) and many cast members and creatives are now out of work. The new videos were recorded during happier times, as evidenced by Ketchum hugging both Mickey and Minnie without a mask, gloves or protective attire.
"While the parks remain temporarily closed, we’ve combined Stephen’s best Mickey tutorials," says a release on the Disney blog.
click to enlarge
Screenshot via Disney Parks/YouTube
Magic Kingdom park classes teach kids how to draw characters, usually in person
Disney fans can share their own drawings of all three Mickeys, and possibly be featured on Disney's Parks Blog. Just use #Disney and #BetterTogether on Instagram, and tag them at @DisneyParksBlog.
You can also learn how to draw Sally from Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story" and a dozen more.
Strangely, the video series appears to be free of charge, with no paywall or other discernible way to transmit money to Disney at all. We hope everyone there is doing OK.
_
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, all bars and nightclubs in Florida were closed on March 17 for 30 days. As of March 18, Central Florida restaurants are still open for takeout and delivery, and grocery stores are open during limited hours. Follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories on staying safe.
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.