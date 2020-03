Orlando's Magic Kingdom shares how to draw Mickey Mouse through the years

click to enlarge Screenshot via Disney Parks/YouTube

Disney cast member Stephen Ketchum

click to enlarge Screenshot via Disney Parks/YouTube

Drawings by Disney cast member Stephen Ketchum

click to enlarge Screenshot via Disney Parks/YouTube

Magic Kingdom park classes teach kids how to draw characters, usually in person

If you and the young ones are feeling a little cooped up right now, here's one way to make home isolation a little more animated.The creative team at Orlando's Magic Kingdom just released a complete compilation of how-to-draw tutorials featuring Mickey Mouse over the years, from vintage 1920's "Steamboat Willie"-era Mickey to the modern, "pied-eyed" versions.The videos are taught by longtime Disney cast member Stephen Ketchum, who usually draws Mickey at Disney parks, teaching tourists in person.Due to the coronavirus pandemic that has already killed nearly 10,000 people worldwide, all of Disney's local water and theme parks closed down on March 16 (just ahead of most of Orlando venues and bars) and many cast members and creatives are now out of work. The new videos were recorded during happier times, as evidenced by Ketchum hugging both Mickey and Minnie without a mask, gloves or protective attire."While the parks remain temporarily closed, we’ve combined Stephen’s best Mickey tutorials," says a release on the Disney blog.Disney fans can share their own drawings of all three Mickeys, and possibly be featured on Disney's Parks Blog. Just use #Disney and #BetterTogether on Instagram, and tag them at @DisneyParksBlog.You can also learn how to draw Sally from Tim Burton's, Buzz Lightyear from" and a dozen more.Strangely, the video series appears to be free of charge, with no paywall or other discernible way to transmit money to Disney at all. We hope everyone there is doing OK.