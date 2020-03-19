The Gist

Thursday, March 19, 2020

2020 Orlando International Fringe festival has been canceled

Posted By on Thu, Mar 19, 2020 at 2:37 PM

There are few events so freewheeling, surprising and outright enjoyable as the Orlando International Fringe Festival. Sadly, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 festival – which would have been their 29th – has been canceled.

"This is an extremely hard decision," said Orlando Fringe executive producer Alauna Friskics in an online post on Thursday. "Please know how much conversation and thought has brought us to this point."

The annual two-week fest was set to take place place May 12-25 in Orlando's Ivanhoe Village, with venues within Loch Haven Park, including the Lowndes Shakespeare Center, the Orlando Rep, and the Orlando Museum of Art.

The festival brings performers from around the world, who are chosen through a non-juried lottery system designed to keep things weird and unexpected.



"We have worked countless financial scenarios and considered all stakeholders. We believe this is the most prudent course so the festival can come back strong next year," said Friskics, who is also executive director of the Garden Theatre in Winter Garden.

The festival is asking for donations to help pay for the new festival, and the costs associated with moving the dates, and all donations made to Orlando Fringe through United Arts Collaborative Campaign before April 30 will be matched up to 15 percent.

Friskics' full statement is below. Follow their Facebook page to get the latest.
_
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, all bars and nightclubs in Florida were closed on March 17 for 30 days. As of March 18, Central Florida restaurants are still open for takeout and delivery, and grocery stores are open during limited hours. Follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories on staying safe.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

