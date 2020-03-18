Wednesday, March 18, 2020
'No Days Off' live streaming telethon to benefit Orlando's working performers impacted by coronavirus
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Mar 18, 2020 at 11:37 AM
Local musician and actor Andy Matchett and Blackburst Entertainment
are teaming up to throw an ambitious online telethon in a few days to benefit Central Florida performers impacted by the coronavirus and the accompanying restrictions on venues and gatherings.
The virtual event, dubbed "No Days Off,"
happens on Saturday, March 21 from 6 p.m.-midnight on YouTube Live and plans to showcase a wide variety of local performers. The telethon will stream live and then remain online for further viewing.
For information on donating or performing, visit the No Days Off Facebook
page or the No Days Off website here
.
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, all bars and nightclubs in Florida were closed on March 17 for 30 days. As of March 18, Central Florida restaurants are still open for takeout and delivery, and grocery stores are open during limited hours. Follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories on staying safe.
