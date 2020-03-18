The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

The Heard

'No Days Off' live streaming telethon to benefit Orlando's working performers impacted by coronavirus

Posted By on Wed, Mar 18, 2020 at 11:37 AM

click to enlarge Andy Matchett
  • Andy Matchett
Local musician and actor Andy Matchett and Blackburst Entertainment are teaming up to throw an ambitious online telethon in a few days to benefit Central Florida performers impacted by the coronavirus and the  accompanying restrictions on venues and gatherings.

The virtual event, dubbed "No Days Off," happens on Saturday, March 21 from 6 p.m.-midnight on YouTube Live and plans to showcase a wide variety of local performers. The telethon will stream live and then remain online for further viewing.

For information on donating or performing, visit the No Days Off Facebook page or the No Days Off website here.

_
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, all bars and nightclubs in Florida were closed on March 17 for 30 days. As of March 18, Central Florida restaurants are still open for takeout and delivery, and grocery stores are open during limited hours. Follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories on staying safe.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Gov. Ron DeSantis orders all Florida bars and nightclubs suspended for 30 days due to coronavirus Read More

  2. Coronavirus could be just the start of bad news for the tourism industry Read More

  3. OUC suspends electricity and water disconnections, as Orlando residents stay home to avoid coronavirus Read More

  4. Seminole County releases rap video to explain their complicated fertilizer ordinance Read More

  5. Florida Democratic voters chose Joe Biden, then sanitized their hands Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation