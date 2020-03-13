The Gist

Friday, March 13, 2020

Orange County Library System cancels classes, events and programs, while branches to remain open for core services

Posted By on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DOWNTOWN ORLANDO / TWITTER
  • Photo via Downtown Orlando / Twitter
The Orange County Library System announced today the cancellation of all library-sponsored events and programs scheduled from March 14 through March 31. Sadly, this includes the Orlando Book Festival scheduled for this weekend.

At publication time, core library services remain available during regular hours. However, "camps, classes, events, programs, staff-assisted studio sessions, tours, library pop-ups and outreach events" will not take place. Online classes will continue as scheduled.

Also continuing: early voting and Census 2020 tabling at various library branches (click links for details).

Those in quarantine (whether medically advised or self-imposed) would do well to remember OCLS' generous bounty of digital offerings for cardholders, including ebooks and audiobooks, live online classes, streaming TV and movies, music downloads, databases, digital magazines and more. (We at Orlando Weekly are especially enamored of the five free Kanopy views available every month to OCLS cardholders.)



For the most up-to-date and accurate information regarding COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control website. For the most recent changes to scheduling at the library, visit their website or call 407-835-7323.

