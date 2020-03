First Orlando-area coronavirus case confirmed in Seminole County

A positive case of coronavirus was confirmed in Seminole County by the Florida Health Department on Thursday.The test was performed on a 68-year-old man by Advent Health Altamonte Springs, the department said in a tweet . He is being "appropriately cared for and isolated," continued the tweet, which also designates his case as "travel-related."The positive test is the first confirmed in the Orlando area. The news comes a day after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, a virus that was unheard of as recently as three months ago – and only a handful of days after word came of a positive test in Volusia County.Florida, as of this afternoon, has 29 positive cases. There have yet to be any cases confirmed in Orange County.The man had been on the Nile river cruise and a trip through Egypt reports Orlando Sentinel . All visitors of Egypt in February or March, says Florida Health Department, should self-isolate for 14 days and contact a doctor if they feel sick.

@HealthyFla has received notification of one new positive case of #COVID19 in Seminole County. This test was performed by @AdventHealth Altamonte Springs. He is a 68 year old male that is being appropriately cared for & isolated. This is a travel-related case.

