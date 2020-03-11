The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

The Gist

Orlando Book Festival gets lit downtown on Saturday, with bestselling-author signings and workshops

Posted By on Wed, Mar 11, 2020 at 12:21 PM

click to enlarge Tim Dorsey - PHOTO VIA TIM DORSEY
  • Photo via Tim Dorsey
  • Tim Dorsey

Take part in an all-day celebration of the literary arts at the Orlando Book Festival, put on by the Orlando Public Library. Bookworms and fiction fanatics will have no problem finding their niche here, especially with signings, writing workshops and panel discussions with award-winning authors such as Jacksonville romance powerhouse Brenda Jackson and Stefani Deoul. Even better, the event is free, so the only thing guests will be spending is their time gleefully obsessing over their favorite authors.

Speaking of authors, those in attendance can enjoy keynotes from bestselling authors Dhonielle Clayton and Florida's own Tim Dorsey. Come out to enjoy a cornucopia of literary and monographic excellence.

Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. | Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd. | 407-835-7323 | ocls.info | free

This story appears in the March 11, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free User Submitted
    Orlando Book Festival @ Orlando Public Library

    • Sat., March 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney World's no good, very bad week of ride accidents points to a bigger issue at the Orlando resort Read More

  2. Video shows DaBaby slapping a woman at his Florida concert last weekend Read More

  3. Florida strip club gives away 10,000 face masks to horny guys concerned about coronavirus Read More

  4. Coronavirus is already impacting Disney and cruise lines, but Orlando's bigger concern could be I-Drive Read More

  5. Eight more coronavirus cases announced in Florida Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation