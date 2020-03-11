Orlando Book Festival gets lit downtown on Saturday, with bestselling-author signings and workshops

click to enlarge Photo via Tim Dorsey

Take part in an all-day celebration of the literary arts at the Orlando Book Festival, put on by the Orlando Public Library. Bookworms and fiction fanatics will have no problem finding their niche here, especially with signings, writing workshops and panel discussions with award-winning authors such as Jacksonville romance powerhouse Brenda Jackson and Stefani Deoul. Even better, the event is free, so the only thing guests will be spending is their time gleefully obsessing over their favorite authors.



Speaking of authors, those in attendance can enjoy keynotes from bestselling authors Dhonielle Clayton and Florida's own Tim Dorsey. Come out to enjoy a cornucopia of literary and monographic excellence.

Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. | Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd. | 407-835-7323 | ocls.info | free

