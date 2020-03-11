Island beats, eats and drinks abound at Saturday's Orlando Caribbean Festival

click to enlarge Photo via Elephant Man/Facebook

If you want to party island-style this spring break but don't want to hop on a plane or a cruise ship, don't miss the much closer-to-home Orlando Caribbean Fest. This year the event is promised to be bigger and better than ever, with a stacked live music lineup including fire Haitian kompa artists like Klass and Vayb, energizing soca by Mr. Killa from Grenada, Elephant Man from Jamaica, some badass reggaetón beats by Cruz Rock from Puerto Rico, dancehall and much more.



Of course, there will be some of the best authentic Caribbean food and drinks you can get outside the islands – the kind that only Orlando can produce. Dancing is not mandatory but strongly encouraged. Be ready to have a loud, proud and truly fun time that goes long into the night.



Saturday, March 14 at 3 p.m. | Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place | 407-440-7900 | campingworldstadium.com | $35-$100

