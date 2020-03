Florida strip club gives away 10,000 face masks to horny guys concerned about coronavirus

click to enlarge Image via Google Maps

Last weekend, a Tampa strip club gave away an absurd amount of face masks to locals who have no issues with going to a strip club during a coronavirus outbreak.Last Friday, Déjà Vu Showgirls Tampa, located at 6805 E. Adamo Dr., announced that it was giving away 10,000 protective face masks with paid admission to customers all this month. However, a representative with the strip club told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay that the club ran out of masks in the first two days of the promotion.While giving away free face masks is a nice gesture, it’s important to remember that health officials have specifically warned against using face masks as a coronavirus preventative measure.“Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS!”, tweeted the surgeon general, Jerome M. Adams last week. “They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”But Déjà Vu is adamant that the health and well-being of their strippers and horny clientele is of utmost importance.“It might seem silly,” said Déjà Vu Showgirls Tampa general manager Mark Figueroa in a press release, “but we take the health of our guests very seriously. Being the busiest and most popular nightclub in Tampa, we have to ensure the show will go on."And the show did indeed go on.Déjà Vu, which actually has 200 locations nationwide, also recently made headlines for handing out over 50,000 bottles of hand sanitizer at a strip club in Las Vegas, and donating bottled water to the victims of the recent Tennessee tornado.