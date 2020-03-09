After tightrope walking across an active volcano, Nik Wallenda brings his next stunt to Legoland Florida

Nik Wallenda tightropes across an active volcano in February
Nik Wallenda, the famous high-wire walking daredevil, will be heading back to Central Florida for his next stunt, this time at Legoland Florida. The Sarasota native will be visiting the Winter Haven family-friendly park on April 16 as part of the grand opening of the resort’s new Pirate Island Hotel.
Balancing on a 5/8-inch wire, Wallenda will "walk the plank" using a custom balancing pole that features LEGOs.
Pirate Island is Legoland Florida’s third on-site hotel and the second one to be located next to the amusement park’s main entrance. The amusement park will also see an update to its pirate-themed water ski show and will celebrate pirates throughout 2020, dubbing it “The Year of the Pirate.” Legoland Florida general manager Rex Jackson explained, “Pirates have a long history tied to the state of Florida." The 150-room, five-story Pirate Island hotel overlooks Lake Eloise and includes numerous Lego pirate touches such as in-room Lego treasure chests, character interactions, a miniature golf course and a free, family-style breakfast. Some rooms will feature boat-shaped bunkbeds and lake views.
"Whether it’s interacting with life-size LEGO characters in the lobby, uncovering LEGO bounty at the end of an in-room treasure hunt or soaking up the sun in our heated pool," says Legoland Florida hotels director Kevin Carr, "Pirate Island will be the perfect place for families to make long-lasting memories."
click to enlarge
Photo via Legoland Florida Resort
Legoland Florida's upcoming Pirate Island Hotel, the resort's third on-site hotel
This isn’t the first time Nik Wallenda, dubbed the King of the Highwire, has helped open a Central Florida attraction. In 2015, he walked on the top of the 400-foot-tall I-Drive observation wheel at ICON Park. He has also tightroped walked across iconic attractions, including the Grand Canyon, between two skyscrapers in Times Square, over Niagara Falls, and most recently, over an active volcano. He currently holds eleven Guinness World Records.
The Pirate Island Hotel will officially open to the public on the day after the grand opening ceremony on Friday, April 17. Reservations are now available on Legoland's Florida’s website.
click to enlarge
Photo via Legoland Florida Resort
A room at the Pirate Island Hotel at Legoland Florida
