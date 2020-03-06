The Heard

Friday, March 6, 2020

The Heard

Marc Anthony postpones this weekend's Orlando show due to severe back pain, new date in April announced

Posted By on Fri, Mar 6, 2020 at 12:34 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY TICKETMASTER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Ticketmaster/Facebook
This weekend's big Marc Anthony arena show at the Amway Center has been postponed from March 8 to April 2. The delay is not due to any coronavirus fears, but back problems on the part of Mr. Anthony.

An official statement from Amway Center read:

Anthony is experiencing acute, severe back pain and his physician has advised him to rest for a few days for a full recovery. His condition has also caused him to reschedule tonight’s show in Houston. Anthony is looking forward to his rescheduled date next month, so he can give his best for loyal fans.

Marc Anthony will hopefully be recovered by April, when he will return to the Amway Center on Thursday, April 2.



