Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, March 1, 2020

Bloggytown

Gov. DeSantis announces two presumptive-positive coronavirus cases in Florida, declares public health emergency

Posted By on Sun, Mar 1, 2020 at 10:16 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
  • Photo via Office of the Governor
A memo released by the governor's office on Sunday night announced Florida has two presumptive-positive cases of coronavirus. It included a directive declaring a public health emergency across the state.

"Two individuals in the state of Florida tested presumptively positive for COVID-19, including a resident of Manatee County and a resident of Hillsborough County," says DeSantis in the memo.

"I direct the State Health Officer and Surgeon General, Dr. Scott Rivkees, to declare a public health emergency in the State of Florida."

DeSantis will hold a press conference Monday morning at the Florida Department of Health Tampa Branch Laboratory at 10:30, and then at the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at 2 p.m.



The executive order, released at 9:39 p.m., came shortly before CNN broke the news of the global coronavirus death toll topping 3,000. At that time, two U.S. deaths are among them, both in Washington state's King County.
"I direct the State Health Officer and Surgeon General, Dr. Scott Rivkees, to declare a public health emergency in the State of Florida." click to tweet
"I direct the State Health Officer to follow the guidelines established by the CDC in establishing protocols to control the spread of COVID-19 and educate the public on prevention."

The State Health Officer will determine how long the state of emergency lasts.

The memo included CDC recommendations for "community preparedness and everyday prevention measures," including "voluntary home isolation when individuals are sick with respiratory symptoms, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue and disposal of the tissue immediately thereafter, washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers with 60-95 percent alcohol if soap and water are not readily available."

The governor's order also directs the Department of Health to make its own determinations for quarantines, isolation and "other necessary public health interventions as permitted under Florida law."

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Coronavirus is already impacting Disney and cruise lines, but Orlando's bigger concern could be I-Drive Read More

  2. Central Florida police department offers to test your drugs for coronavirus Read More

  3. Sam the Eagle may be just the beginning of new Muppets attractions at Epcot Read More

  4. Florida says three state labs are now testing for coronavirus Read More

  5. Tampa pastor who claimed to cure Zika now says he will cure Florida of coronavirus Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation