Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 27, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida boat captain says he's now getting death threats after being filmed harassing manatee

Posted By on Thu, Feb 27, 2020 at 11:07 AM

click to enlarge SEE THROUGH CANOES/FACEBOOK
  • See Through Canoes/Facebook
David Beede, a Tampa boat captain with Shallow Point Fishing Charters, was filmed scratching a manatee’s back last week, and now he says he’s getting death threats.

A video posted last Sunday of drone footage shot by a local canoe manufacturer, See Through Canoe, shows Beede driving his boat up to the aggregate of manatees, cutting the engine, then reaching out with a pole and scratching one manatee’s back. After a few scratches, a different manatee splashed the boat with its tail and the aggregation scattered. The captain was also filmed trying to crash the drone.

Beede contends he was trying to help a manatee by scraping off what he believed to be a parasite on its back.

"There was an aggregate of manatees, and the clients said they want to see them," Beede said in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times. "I said, 'no problem.' I turned off the engine and floated in. There was one that had a white spot, and I scraped it with a very weak fishing pole. It’s a trout fishing rod."
click to enlarge boat-2-1000.jpg
The video of Beede scraping the manatees with the pole has since gone viral, pulling in over 100K views on Facebook. “Now I’m hearing people saying death threats," said the boat captain to the Times.



According to a Facebook post by See Through Canoe, the incident has already been reported to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“I would expect someone that has been in this area for any length of time to know they should call FWC if they are concerned about an animal,” said the canoe company in the post. “I would especially expect a boat captain to know better. In addition to this, there were numerous manatees in the area with algae and/or barnacles on their bodies, it's very common.

Manatees are protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972, the Endangered Species Act of 1973 and the Florida Manatee Sanctuary Act of 1978.

If convicted of harassment, Beede could face a maximum punishment of $100,000 and one year in prison.
click to enlarge SEE THROUGH CANOES/FACEBOOK
  • See Through Canoes/Facebook
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Former Carnival cruise ship makes nausea-inducing entrance into Florida port Read More

  2. Trump heads to Seminole County for fundraiser in March Read More

  3. Land permits reveal a ton of new details regarding Universal Orlando's Epic Universe Read More

  4. Henry Moso of Orlando's Kabooki Sushi earns James Beard Award nomination for Rising Star Chef of the Year Read More

  5. Tampa pastor who claimed to cure Zika now says he will cure Florida of coronavirus Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation