Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Celebrate tacos in all their delicious glory at the Orlando Taco Festival this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Feb 26, 2020

  Photo via TacoFests.com

There is no denying that tacos have transformed in the last few years from a quick-and-easy snack to a food-trend juggernaut. And why not? They're inexpensive, delicious and versatile, perfect for people from all walks of life. If you're one of those who have embraced the taco lifestyle, don't miss out on your Christmas with the Orlando Taco Festival. Going all weekend long, the festival will be packed with live music, food trucks, eating contests, full bars brimming with tequila and margaritas and, of course, a variety of creative and tasty taco recipes for you to try at only $3 each. The promised addition of lucha libre wrestling to the event makes it all the more can't-miss.

2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 29-March 1 | Drive Shack Orlando, 7285 Corner Drive | tacofests.com | $9.99-$54.99

Location Details Drive Shack
7285 Corner Drive
South
Orlando, FL
407-553-8820
Golf Course
