Dunk your cookies at Rockin’ Robinson in the Milk District Saturday afternoon

The Milk District is throwing its third annual Rockin’ Robinson showcase this weekend, a celebration of Central Florida musicians all across the sonic spectrum. Live and local music – with a fortifying assist from neighborhood vendors and restaurants – will take over Robinson Street with bands aplenty spread over several stages and venues. Featured acts this year include the Spoon Dogs, Hannah Harber & the Lionhearts, Chuck Magid, Raspberry Pie, the 502s and Control This! Get your crash course in Orlando music here.

