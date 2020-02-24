Monday, February 24, 2020
Prog-metal overlords Tool announce arena show in Orlando set for this spring
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
Mon, Feb 24, 2020 at 1:44 PM
Prog-metal overlords and Grammy winners Tool
will crash right into Orlando's Amway Center in April as part of a spring tour
supporting Fear Inoculum,
the band's first album in 13 years.
After teasing audiences with a couple of new tracks last spring, Tool dropped Fear Inoculum in August. Earlier last year, the band announced it was making its catalog available on streaming services for the first time.
