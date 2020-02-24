The Heard

Monday, February 24, 2020

Prog-metal overlords Tool announce arena show in Orlando set for this spring

Posted By on Mon, Feb 24, 2020 at 1:44 PM

click to enlarge Tool - PHOTO BY TRAVIS SHINN COURTESY SPEAKEASY PR
  • Photo by Travis Shinn courtesy Speakeasy PR
  • Tool
Prog-metal overlords and Grammy winners Tool will crash right into Orlando's Amway Center in April as part of a spring tour supporting Fear Inoculum, the band's first album in 13 years.

After teasing audiences with a couple of new tracks last spring, Tool dropped Fear Inoculum in August. Earlier last year, the band announced it was making its catalog available on streaming services for the first time.

Tool and Blonde Redhead play the Amway Center on Friday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Fri. Feb. 28.


