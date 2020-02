Land permits reveal a ton of new details regarding Universal Orlando's Epic Universe

click to enlarge Image via Universal Orlando, Google Maps, and P@n!K_Sw1tC#/InsideUniversal.net





Local longtime Universal blogger Alicia Stella is known for her eagle eye on yet-to-be-announced Universal projects. Using public document requests, she has now shared very detailed updates on what to expect at Epic Universe on her website, Orlando ParkStop, posting permits for three of the five lands and the hub.



The park will be the most expensive Universal has ever built, with a price tag expected to go well north of $6 billion. Speaking to Orlando Weekly, Stella explained Epic Universe will be unlike anything previously seen in Central Florida. It's expected to have a level of detail similar to that of Tokyo DisneySea, which is viewed as one of the most beautiful theme parks ever built.



"Universal's Epic Universe has the possibility of being the most beautiful theme park in Central Florida," said Stella. "We already know Universal is designing it to be the most immersive park in Orlando, but I believe the architecture and design may be on par with what we see in parks overseas like Tokyo DisneySea. Universal is paying attention to every little detail, taking what they were able to accomplish with Islands of Adventure in 1999 to the next level."







We already have confirmation of at least nine rides within Epic Universe. That’s as many as both Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. It’s one more than Animal Kingdom, and even more rides are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks as more public documents are published.

"Epic Universe has the possibility of being the most beautiful theme park in Central Florida."



"Permits have been filed for several of the park's lands so far, but we have not yet had a chance to examine the site plans for the central hub. This massive area will be larger than two of the themed lands combined,” explained Stella. "It will feature many full-service and quick-service restaurants, gorgeous park spaces, fountains, and sculptures and even a ride or two, including a massive space-themed racing roller coaster."



All three of the lands with permits published thus far show at least one restaurant each, and multiple buildings we can assume are gift shops.



"Considering each land only has one way in and out, all guests will need to pass through the hub area to move between portals into other lands. That means the hub must not only be large, but must also cater to the needs of this heavy guest traffic," said Stella.

click to enlarge Image via NBC Universal

The How to Train Your Dragon area of Epic Universe. The assumed flying theater ride can seen in the middle of the image. Universal Orlando’s upcoming Epic Universe theme park won’t open until 2023, but we’re starting to learn more about what the park will offer.Local longtime Universal blogger Alicia Stella is known for her eagle eye on yet-to-be-announced Universal projects. Using public document requests, she has now shared very detailed updates on what to expect at Epic Universe on her website, Orlando ParkStop, posting permits for three of the five lands and the hub.The park will be the most expensive Universal has ever built, with a price tag expected to go well north of $6 billion. Speaking to, Stella explained Epic Universe will be unlike anything previously seen in Central Florida. It's expected to have a level of detail similar to that of Tokyo DisneySea, which is viewed as one of the most beautiful theme parks ever built."Universal's Epic Universe has the possibility of being the most beautiful theme park in Central Florida," said Stella. "We already know Universal is designing it to be the most immersive park in Orlando, but I believe the architecture and design may be on par with what we see in parks overseas like Tokyo DisneySea. Universal is paying attention to every little detail, taking what they were able to accomplish with Islands of Adventure in 1999 to the next level."We already have confirmation of at least nine rides within Epic Universe. That’s as many as both Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. It’s one more than Animal Kingdom, and even more rides are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks as more public documents are published.Using a hub and spoke model similar to the Magic Kingdom, Epic Universe will have four fully immersive lands, along with a large center that will house its own attractions, dining venues, and retail. In concept art shared by NBCUniversal, a dueling roller coaster, similar to the now-closed Dueling Dragons, can be seen in the hub area. Both the hub area and the Wizard World area of the park have yet to have their permits published."Permits have been filed for several of the park's lands so far, but we have not yet had a chance to examine the site plans for the central hub. This massive area will be larger than two of the themed lands combined,” explained Stella. "It will feature many full-service and quick-service restaurants, gorgeous park spaces, fountains, and sculptures and even a ride or two, including a massive space-themed racing roller coaster."All three of the lands with permits published thus far show at least one restaurant each, and multiple buildings we can assume are gift shops."Considering each land only has one way in and out, all guests will need to pass through the hub area to move between portals into other lands. That means the hub must not only be large, but must also cater to the needs of this heavy guest traffic," said Stella.In the lower right section of the park appears to have a How to Train Your Dragon-themed area. Public documents show three outdoor rides, a kids play area, what is believed to be an indoor ride, and a theater. The first outdoor ride is a Splash Battle ride , likely made by Mack Rides and nearly identical to one found at Legoland Florida. These rides have both boat riders and guests on the shore "battling" each other with water guns, while the boat slowly moves around a lagoon. Nearby is what looks to be Gerstlauer Sky Fly



click image Image via Gerstlauer



A roller coaster with three small indoor sections wraps around half of the area. In the concept art, the buildings this coaster rides through are mountain-themed, helping to block the racing coaster found in the hub. An indoor attraction, likely a flying theater that’s a mix between Soarin’ and Pandora’s Flight of Passage, has a long outdoor queue linking up to it. An Express queue is also seen outside of this attraction. It’s thought that this attraction will use a new flying-theater concept that



The land also features a counter service restaurant, likely gift shops, a possible theater for a live-action stage show and a smaller building with a short outdoor queue, likely for a meet-and-greet area. A play area is confirmed in the permits, with water, rock work, and a forest-like ambiance expected in this kid-friendly land.

click to enlarge



A Yoshi-themed family-friendly park will have both an indoor and outdoor section, very similar to Splash Mountain or The High in the Sky Seuss Trolley Train Ride!, though this ride will be far shorter than Splash Mountain. Japanese news site subsection of the Super Nintendo World. So far, this is the only carnival-style traditional flat ride confirmed for the park. The Sky Fly has twelve riders at a time strapped to the end of a long arm. As the arm spins the ride, each rider controls their own ride vehicle, allowing riders to decide how thrilling they want to make the ride. Two of the rides can be seen side-by-side in the permits for the land.A roller coaster with three small indoor sections wraps around half of the area. In the concept art, the buildings this coaster rides through are mountain-themed, helping to block the racing coaster found in the hub. An indoor attraction, likely a flying theater that’s a mix between Soarin’ and Pandora’s Flight of Passage, has a long outdoor queue linking up to it. An Express queue is also seen outside of this attraction. It’s thought that this attraction will use a new flying-theater concept that Universal previously patented The land also features a counter service restaurant, likely gift shops, a possible theater for a live-action stage show and a smaller building with a short outdoor queue, likely for a meet-and-greet area. A play area is confirmed in the permits, with water, rock work, and a forest-like ambiance expected in this kid-friendly land.Across the hub is Super Nintendo World . This land will include the highly anticipated Mario Kart dark ride that is also in the works for the other three Universal parks around the world (the upcoming Universal Studios Bejing will not have a Super Nintendo World when it opens next year).A Yoshi-themed family-friendly park will have both an indoor and outdoor section, very similar to Splash Mountain or The High in the Sky Seuss Trolley Train Ride!, though this ride will be far shorter than Splash Mountain. Japanese news site NHK recently confirmed that the Yoshi ride is in the works for the Universal Studios Japan version of the land, as well. At Orlando’s Epic Universe, both the Mario Kart and Yoshi rides are in a Mushroom Kingdom-themed