Monday, February 24, 2020

Florida Gov. DeSantis blasts Democratic presidential frontrunner Bernie Sanders

Posted By on Mon, Feb 24, 2020 at 1:06 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA CBS NEWS/YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via CBS News/YouTube
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday joined a chorus of Republicans criticizing Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders for comments the Vermont senator made about Cuba during an appearance Sunday on the CBS news show “60 Minutes.”

During the appearance, Sanders said he is opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba but that it is “unfair to simply say everything is bad” and pointed to a “massive literacy program” after Fidel Castro came to power.

The comments drew heavy criticism from Republicans, as Sanders leads the Democratic presidential field after Saturday’s Nevada caucuses. During an appearance Monday morning at Florida A&M University, DeSantis blasted Sanders.

"Any attempts to whitewash the brutality of the Castro dictatorship is totally unacceptable," said DeSantis, a close political ally of President Donald Trump. "It flies directly in the face of the values of the people throughout this state. And this is a senator who has spoke positively throughout his whole life about the dictatorship there."



With Florida’s large Cuban-American population, Sanders’ comments about Cuba could play an important role in the state’s March 17 Democratic primary and, if he is the ultimate Democratic nominee, in the November general election.

