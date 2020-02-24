The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 24, 2020

The Heard

Band of the Week: TTN

Posted By on Mon, Feb 24, 2020 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge ttn.jpg

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you TTN.

TTN are playing The Manes Emporium of Doubt on Feb. 28 with Really Fast Dragon and Dot Org.

Just the facts:

Who's in the band?
  • 247 - Strings and compositions
  • 2118 - Electronics and engineering
  • 531 - Sonic Synthesis
  • Dr. Argus Q. Faux - Speech Provision

When did the band form?
2015

Currently available releases:
Websites:
ttnmusic.bandcamp.com
officialttn.net



Describe your sound in five words:
Technocratic Totalitarian Voidgazing Astro-Industrial Post-Alternative

Five questions:

What has been your most memorable show so far?
All Go West Fest 2018 in Asheville, North Carolina. It is always a pleasure to play in the mountains alongside class acts such as Battery Powered Hooker Boots and Nest Egg.

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
OhTwo. They match our energy level and are frequently coming out with compelling material. Great group of fellas.

What description gets used for your band that you would most like to correct people on? Why?
TTN is routinely compared to Animal Collective and Death Grips or classified as some sort of metal band. These accusations are false.

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
Orlando is chock full of creative and passionate artists. Nothing seems stale here. The traffic is unbearable, though.

Any big news to share?
TTN would like to share three major events scheduled to likely occur this year:
  • Release of a new EP
  • Release of a split with Ootheca
  • Potential Summer tour with Canadians Pterodactyl Problems

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Two massive great whites pinged off Titusville coast, and drone spots shark herd at New Smyrna Beach Read More

  2. Land permits reveal a ton of new details regarding Universal Orlando's Epic Universe Read More

  3. Lil Nas X crashes Orlando wedding reception at Disney World Read More

  4. Apopka preacher and Trump spiritual advisor tells churchgoers to pay her instead of their bills Read More

  5. Six Flags becomes first theme park chain to make all locations Certified Autism Centers Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation