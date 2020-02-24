Monday, February 24, 2020
Band of the Week: TTN
By Jason Ferguson
Feb 24, 2020
TTN are playing The Manes Emporium of Doubt on Feb. 28 with Really Fast Dragon and Dot Org.
Just the facts:
Who's in the band?
When did the band form?
- 247 - Strings and compositions
- 2118 - Electronics and engineering
- 531 - Sonic Synthesis
- Dr. Argus Q. Faux - Speech Provision
2015
Currently available releases:
Websites:
ttnmusic.bandcamp.com
officialttn.net
Describe your sound in five words:
Technocratic Totalitarian Voidgazing Astro-Industrial Post-Alternative
Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
All Go West Fest 2018 in Asheville, North Carolina. It is always a pleasure to play in the mountains alongside class acts such as Battery Powered Hooker Boots and Nest Egg.
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
OhTwo. They match our energy level and are frequently coming out with compelling material. Great group of fellas.
What description gets used for your band that you would most like to correct people on? Why?
TTN is routinely compared to Animal Collective and Death Grips or classified as some sort of metal band. These accusations are false.
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
Orlando is chock full of creative and passionate artists. Nothing seems stale here. The traffic is unbearable, though.
Any big news to share?
TTN would like to share three major events scheduled to likely occur this year:
- Release of a new EP
- Release of a split with Ootheca
- Potential Summer tour with Canadians Pterodactyl Problems
