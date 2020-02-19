Wander the brick streets at the Sanford Porchfest, where bands play free all day

For the last couple of years, the residents of Downtown Sanford have been showing us the meaning of community unity with the annual Sanford Porchfest. This free event is a unique grass-roots music festival hosting a lineup of local artists who perform on private porches around the downtown area. Attendees gather outside on picnic blankets, under trees, in golf carts and on lawn chairs to enjoy the show. All proceeds from donations and sales go to fund performing arts summer camp tuition for kids in the community. The lineup this time includes Hannah Harber, Eugene Snowden and Cat Ridgeway. Check the online map to plan your route.11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 | multiple locations, Historic Residential District, Sanford | sanfordporchfest.org | free

