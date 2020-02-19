The Heard

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

The Heard

Wander the brick streets at the Sanford Porchfest, where bands play free all day

Posted By on Wed, Feb 19, 2020 at 2:58 PM

click to enlarge adobestock_198789287rgb.jpg

For the last couple of years, the residents of Downtown Sanford have been showing us the meaning of community unity with the annual Sanford Porchfest. This free event is a unique grass-roots music festival hosting a lineup of local artists who perform on private porches around the downtown area. Attendees gather outside on picnic blankets, under trees, in golf carts and on lawn chairs to enjoy the show. All proceeds from donations and sales go to fund performing arts summer camp tuition for kids in the community. The lineup this time includes Hannah Harber, Eugene Snowden and Cat Ridgeway. Check the online map to plan your route.

11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 | multiple locations, Historic Residential District, Sanford | sanfordporchfest.org | free

Event Details Sanford Porchfest: Hannah Harber, Eugene Snowden, Cat Ridgeway & the Tourists, Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse, the Trees of Life and more
@ Historic Downtown Sanford
1st Street
North
Sanford, FL
When: Sat., Feb. 22, 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Price: free
Concerts/Events
