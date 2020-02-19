Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Bloggytown

Trespasser at Orlando theme parks under investigation after posting YouTube videos

Posted By on Wed, Feb 19, 2020 at 11:40 AM

click image Matthew St. Cyr exploring Busch Gardens' defunct roller coaster, Gwazi, in a Jan. 2019 video. - SCREENSHOT VIA MATTHEW ST. CYR/YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via Matthew St. Cyr/YouTube
  • Matthew St. Cyr exploring Busch Gardens' defunct roller coaster, Gwazi, in a Jan. 2019 video.
A series of YouTube videos showing Central Florida theme park trespassers after-hours is being investigated by law enforcement.

The videos, posted by content creator Matthew St. Cyr, feature him trespassing after hours into attractions at Walt Disney World and Universal Studios.

St. Cyr has explored several theme parks, including off-limits areas of Disney's Expedition Everest roller coaster at Animal Kingdom and a closed slide at Universal's Volcano Bay water park. Because of these videos, his YouTube channel has gained over 27,000 subscribers.

Theme parks aren't the only place St. Cyr has inspected on camera — he's also taken unauthorized tours inside an abandoned hospital, a funeral home and a mansion. In an interview with WKMG, St. Cyr said that he profits off the videos through ad revenue and donations from his subscribers. However, he did not disclose the exact amount he makes.



Court records show that St. Cyr has been arrested twice for trespassing. He is also being prosecuted for allegedly exploring off-limits areas at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

According to WKMG, St. Cyr has also received two trespass warnings on Disney property — one in July 2017 and the other in September that same year — and Disney security has been instructed to be on watch for him. St. Cyr has paid fees, served jail time and provided community service numerous times, due to his trespassing.

Disney and Universal officials are working with law enforcement to investigate St. Cyr. We've written before about theme park trespassers before, and the shadowy world of attraction interlopers.

"In any case where we find someone being intentionally reckless and promoting unsafe acts, we will bring in law enforcement to trespass them so they will no longer be allowed to come back to Walt Disney World," a Disney spokesperson told WKMG. A Universal spokesperson also told WKMG that St. Cyr's behavior is "dangerous, reckless and unlawful" and that the theme park will not tolerate it.

St. Cyr's content has garnered thousands of views and is being reviewed by Google, which acquired YouTube in 2006, and Patreon, a platform that allows content creators to receive donations from their supporters.

According to their community guidelines, Patreon does not allow funds to be collected for anything that facilitates harmful or illegal activities.

Despite investigations, St. Cyr told WKMG that he will continue to upload theme park content as well as a "big release" in the upcoming weeks.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New rumor points to Pixar Pier-style redo heading to Disney's Hollywood Studios Read More

  2. Apopka preacher and Trump spiritual advisor tells churchgoers to pay her instead of their bills Read More

  3. Disney has big plans for Tomorrowland beyond Tron. Here's everything we know right now Read More

  4. Insomniac addresses the future of EDC Orlando, and it could mean good news for the city's music scene Read More

  5. Dochi and RoyalTea join the East End Market in Audubon Park Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation