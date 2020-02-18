Philadelphia noise-rock contenders Plaque Marks ravage Will's Pub with Wreath and Throwin Up

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Shining yet another bright spotlight into the heavy rock netherworld, Orlando promoter Endoxa Booking just featuredfrom Philadelphia, the capital of heavy music it seems these days. Of all the bands in the collective résumé of this group – a CV that also includes acts likeand the– Plaque Marks mainline the most stylistic juice directly from the bulging veins of exhilarating thug rockersAnd that is a very fucking good thing.Their attack is a heavy, hairy mongrel of noise rock and punk. It’s the kind of scuzz and sepsis that’s earned Plaque Marks a spot on the roster of Minneapolis labelin the good company of Amphetamine Reptile-certified noise-rock legends likeandIn concert, they bash out their raging, tar-thick songs with all the requisite overdrive and bloodthirst, dredging noxious grooves like an even more pollutedBut their stage show proves they’re more than mere blunt force trauma. Sharpening all that full-frontal nastiness and danger into a blade of gutter glory is a deadly-efficient band of real skill andRelative obscurity notwithstanding, Plaque Marks are looking like one of the most endowed and locked-in noise-rock bands in the game right now.Another fresh look on this bill were brand-new Tampa bandwhose classic hardcore ethic will thrill fans ofand the like. Clean, clarified and tough, it’s punk rock forged from the twin rigors of music and politics.Rounding out the night were local powerviolence groupTheir dirty hardcore prowls the fringe with metal extremity, showing fangs of thrash and grind. Add in their singer’s crazed energy and guttural retching and you’ve got the soundtrack to a stampede going over a cliff.And in a very respectable turn,Dee Crittenden made an impressive guest vocalist with Throwin Up for several songs, showing the goods to front an extreme band of their own.