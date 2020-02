Massive bird migration captured on radar over Florida

On Monday, the radar from the U.S. National Weather Service captured a massive swarm of birds migrating from South America over Florida.The agency posted a clip of the radar to its official Twitter account Monday morning, showing the giant swarm of birds flying over Key West.“Key West radar has had a busy night, but not because of weather!,” tweeted the National Weather Service. “The most impressive display of migratory birds so far this year occurred overnight. This product shows biological targets in green/yellow flying north over the Keys. Showers/rain are depicted in darker blues.”Speaking to the, meteorologists estimate that the bird migration was roughly 90 miles wide and took hours to pass over the Key West station.While seasonal bird migration is not unusual, catching a swarm this large on radar is something that rarely happens, and was only possible because of optimal atmospheric conditions.Roughly 118 types of migratory birds make the journey north from South America every year around February, with the largest influx occurring around March and April.

📡 Key West radar has had a busy night, but not because of weather! The most impressive display of migratory birds so far this year occurred overnight. This product shows biological targets in green/yellow flying north over the Keys. Showers/rain are depicted in darker blues. 🐦

