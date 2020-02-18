Tip Jar

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Dochi and RoyalTea join the East End Market in Audubon Park

Posted By on Tue, Feb 18, 2020 at 5:16 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DOCHI ON INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Dochi on Instagram
Orlando foodies will be delighted to hear that Dochi and RoyalTea are teaming up to take residence on the second floor of East End Market.

Dochi (formerly Mochi Dochi) has capped their string of pop-ups at East End Market by making a home there. Their signature crispy-chewy doughnuts are now served every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The irresistible mochi doughnuts use Japanese rice flour to create that soft, airy texture.

On the other hand, the teahouse masters at RoyalTea brew up exciting beverages such as fresh fruit tea (made with pureed fruit), cheese mousse tea (tea topped with thick whipped cream cheese), traditional bubble tea, matcha and coffees.

RoyalTea and Dochi will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.



