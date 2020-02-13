Bloggytown

Thursday, February 13, 2020

Central Florida educators bring Tally rally to Lake Eola Park this weekend

Posted By on Thu, Feb 13, 2020 at 9:22 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CENTRAL FLORIDA JOBS WITH JUSTICE
  Photo via Central Florida Jobs with Justice
Following the January teacher rally in Tallahassee to demand higher wages, which saw tens of thousands of participants, Central Florida educators are holding another rally at Lake Eola Park for more funding for public education.

Some 1,500 people are expected to join in, according to rally organizers, including educators, teachers, students and union reps from Brevard, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole and Volusia counties.

The January "Take on Tallahassee" rally at the capitol and downtown Orlando's "The Rally Continues" this weekend both sparked by the statewide Fund Our Future campaign started by Florida Education Association, which fights for further investment in teachers, public schools and students.

"After the rally in Tallahassee, the momentum continues as educators and all public school employees ask the Legislature to fund our future," said Wendy Doromal, president of the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association, in a press release. "We will be gathering at Lake Eola to let policymakers know that we want to make sure this is really the 'Year of the Teacher.'"

"The Rally Continues" rally at the Northeast lawn of Lake Eola Park, at 512 E. Washington St., on Saturday from 1 - 3 p.m.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CENTRAL FLORIDA JOBS WITH JUSTICE
  Photo via Central Florida Jobs with Justice
