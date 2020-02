Play Cupid at Orlando's Ivanhoe Park Brewing for their Pitch-Your-Friend Valentine's event

Setting our friends up on romantic encounters – with varying degrees of success – seems to be a universally beloved hobby. Pulptown and Ivanhoe Park Brewing team up this Valentine’s Day to turn matchmaking into a competition – because what could go wrong? Enjoy a new canned beer release from Ivanhoe Park to get yourmuscles flexing, then take the stage to deliver a five-minute presentation on why someone from the crowd should date your friend. With a touch of good luck, you’ll be the guest of honor at their wedding a year from now.7 p.m. Friday; Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company, 1300 Alden Road; $10; pulp.town

