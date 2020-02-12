Play Cupid at Orlando's Ivanhoe Park Brewing for their Pitch-Your-Friend Valentine's event

click to enlarge
Setting our friends up on romantic encounters – with varying degrees of success – seems to be a universally beloved hobby. Pulptown and Ivanhoe Park Brewing team up this Valentine’s Day to turn matchmaking into a competition – because what could go wrong? Enjoy a new canned beer release from Ivanhoe Park to get your yente
muscles flexing, then take the stage to deliver a five-minute presentation on why someone from the crowd should date your friend. With a touch of good luck, you’ll be the guest of honor at their wedding a year from now.
7 p.m. Friday; Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company, 1300 Alden Road; $10; pulp.town
.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company
1300 Alden Road
Ivanhoe Village
Orlando,
FL
When: Fri., Feb. 14, 7 p.m.
Price:
$10
Events