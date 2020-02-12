The Gist

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

OnePulse Foundation unveils medal design for fourth annual Orlando Rainbow Run

Posted By on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 5:09 PM

click to enlarge run-1-1000.jpg
The OnePulse Foundation unveiled the official medal design for the Fourth Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run Commemorative Run earlier today.

The OnePulse Foundation, which was established after the June 2016 attack at Pulse Nightclub, supports educational programs, endowed scholarships and a memorial and museum that honors the legacy of the 49 lives lost. The organization was founded by Pulse club owner Barbara Poma.
click to enlarge 2020-medal-front.png
The 4.9K CommUNITY Rainbow Run benefits the OnePulse Foundation and takes place on Saturday, June 6, at Wadeview Park, at 2177 S. Summerlin Ave. The run is presented by Orlando Health in partnership with the UCF's DeVos Sport Business Management Program, which focuses on "ethics, diversity, leadership, community service and innovation."
click to enlarge 2020-medal-back.png
According to OnePulse, the 2020 medal design was inspired by "Love, Hope, Unity, Acceptance, Courage and Strength," the feelings which most came up in the OnePulse Foundation’s 2017 memorial survey.

The design features multiple hearts coming together, just like Orlando, the country and the world, to honor the lives affected by the Pulse Nightclub tragedy.
click to enlarge run-3-1000.jpg
Registration for the run is now open, and every person who registers receives the commemorative medal along with a T-shirt and backpack. If you can't make it on June 6, a 4.9K "virtual run" option will also be available online.

For more information and registration details, visit the OnePulse Foundation and CommUNITY Rainbow Run online.
click to enlarge run-4-1000.jpg
