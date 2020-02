Nude Nite Orlando gives you what you really want for Valentine's Day

Leave it to the annual Nude Nite event to really get to the essence of what we’re all thinking about on Valentine’s Day weekend. The three-night event features traditional art, body painting, sculpture, aerialists, dancers and more, all celebrating the beauty of the naked human form. Well, the idealized naked human, not necessarilynaked body – or ours. Efforts toward gender parity are made, meaning for every nude female, there’s a nude male, so don’t get squeamish about dongs.6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 13-15; Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $35; nudenite.com

