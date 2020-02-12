The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

The Gist

Comedian and podcast king Marc Maron spends Valentine's Day at Orlando's Hard Rock Live

Posted By on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 12:28 PM

click to enlarge sel_maron_corp_gig_photo_hi_res.jpeg
Although the notoriously neurotic comedian would probably deny it, Marc Maron is one of the internet’s great success stories. In 2009, after losing his gig as a radio host on the newly defunct Air America network, Maron dumped his savings into creating a podcast as a last-ditch effort to save his career. The result was “WTF With Marc Maron,” in which Maron conducts deep, in-depth interviews with comedians, musicians, actors, directors and even the last popularly elected President of the United States, Barack Obama. Maron’s cachet quickly increased, and his stand-up work gained legions of new fans. This Valentine’s Day, Maron pops in to Hard Rock Live for a date on his Hey, There’s More tour. Whether that means there’s more to Maron than just being a great interviewer and host, or that there’s more existential pain and suffering for him to mine for punchlines, well, either way it’s right. Lock the gates.

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 | Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd. | 407-351-7625 | hardrock.com | $37.50

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Marc Maron
@ Hard Rock Live
6050 Universal Blvd.
I-DriveUniversal
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., Feb. 14, 8 p.m.
Price: $33.50-$47.50
Comedy
Map
Location Details Hard Rock Live
6050 Universal Blvd.
I-DriveUniversal
Orlando, FL
407-351-5483
Bar/Pub and Performance Space
Map

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. With planes, trains, hotels, a hyperloop and more, Virgin is taking over Florida Read More

  2. 'Plastic monster' trolling Florida Publix stores to highlight the retailer's plastics problem Read More

  3. Universal announces its own D23-style expo but, like Disney, still shows no love for Orlando Read More

  4. Hey, Florida: Feb. 18 is the deadline to register to vote, or change parties, before the primaries Read More

  5. Disney Cruise Line gives new details on its upcoming, game-changing private Bahamian port of call Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation