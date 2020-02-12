Comedian and podcast king Marc Maron spends Valentine's Day at Orlando's Hard Rock Live

click to enlarge
Although the notoriously neurotic comedian would probably deny it, Marc Maron is one of the internet’s great success stories. In 2009, after losing his gig as a radio host on the newly defunct Air America network, Maron dumped his savings into creating a podcast as a last-ditch effort to save his career. The result was “WTF With Marc Maron,” in which Maron conducts deep, in-depth interviews with comedians, musicians, actors, directors and even the last popularly elected President of the United States, Barack Obama. Maron’s cachet quickly increased, and his stand-up work gained legions of new fans. This Valentine’s Day, Maron pops in to Hard Rock Live for a date on his Hey, There’s More tour. Whether that means there’s more to Maron than just being a great interviewer and host, or that there’s more existential pain and suffering for him to mine for punchlines, well, either way it’s right. Lock the gates.
8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 | Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd. | 407-351-7625 | hardrock.com
| $37.50
When: Fri., Feb. 14, 8 p.m.
Price:
$33.50-$47.50
