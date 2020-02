Expect ticket price increases at Disney World, along with a possible overhaul of FastPass+

FastPass system, including MaxPass, is only available on a day-of basis, creating far less stress than the months-long planning required for a trip to Walt Disney World. It's unclear if the new FastPass system rumored to be heading to the resort would totally throw out ride reservations made in advance of visits, but it would dramatically shift when and how a guest could book such reservations.

As with death and taxes, increases in ticket prices at Walt Disney World are inevitable.If past trends tell us anything, Disney will be increasing their ticket prices again sometime within the next few weeks, but this year the change might point to something bigger.It’s no secret that FastPass+ hasn’t been the runaway success Disney had hoped for, despite reportedly spending well north of a billion dollars on the project. Recent years have seen the company try to salvage the program with tiered offerings everywhere but the Magic Kingdom, and cracking down on loopholes . Now the resort has a new president, Josh D'Amaro, who, after spending years leading Disneyland, has been quick to address certain less-than-ideal conditions at the Florida resort.In an interview with the Orlando Business Journal , D’Amaro acknowledged the resort was already improving transportation, enhancing break room amenities, and promoting healthier dining options for cast members.According to some insiders, most notably Martin Smith on the WDWMagic forums, after years of trying to work out the kinks with FastPass+, there is now an understanding that unforeseen flaws within the program and its corresponding app may never be adequately addressed. This has apparently led some within the company to advocate for cutting its loses and moving forward without the current system.There have been multiple indications of a paid type of FastPass system in the works at Disney World, but previously, the understanding from most reporting on them was that any such paid system would be developed on top of the current system. Like those systems, this rumored top-to-bottom overhaul would be brought out ahead of the resort’s upcoming 50th Anniversary celebration that kicks off next year. Any such rollout would need time for the resort to adjust it, ahead of expected record-breaking attendance. Even if the official festivities don’t debut until later in the year, near the official anniversary date of Oct. 1, the crowds are expected to begin showing up by this fall as multiple new attractions open.The current system has guests planning their dining reservations half a year ahead of their visit, and planning their rides up to three months out . This is at odds with the preferences of millennials, who want more spur-of-the-moment vacations and all-inclusive, stress-free trips.If the overhauled FastPass system does happen, it’s believed it would be announced at the same time as the updated pricing for the parks. A bundled announcement of this type may offset the negative press of Disney "charging for previously free" services like FastPass. It’s thought the new, paid FastPass program may be similar to the extremely popular MaxPass, the paid FastPass program that Disneyland uses and which D’Amaro has previously spoken positively about Unlike in Orlando, Disneyland California's