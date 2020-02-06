The Gist

Thursday, February 6, 2020

Lewis Black brings his sweet and salty rants to Orlando's Bob Carr Theater

Posted By on Thu, Feb 6, 2020 at 9:29 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GAMETIME
  • Photo via Gametime
Furious funnyman Lewis Black returns to Orlando this week for a stop on his "It Gets Better Every Day" tour.

That's what Black wants, after all, and why he hollers and rants and gesticulates – he cares. It's the sight of other people who clearly do not give a fuck that sends him over the hilarious edge.

"Rick Scott ... unbelievable. Some of this stuff is unbelievable. You just go 'wow,'" said Black, describing Scott's cries of fraud during his 2018 U.S. Senate race, without any evidence. "You know? 'Wow.'"

Black noted how politicians like Scott and Florida's other U.S. Senator, Marco Rubio, do so many boneheaded things – especially while Trump does incredibly dangerous things – it's hard to worry so much about the lesser players who won't stand up Trump.



"There are no adults in the room," Black said, of the way Trump's administration has rolled over, along with the rest of the GOP. "And you could be an adult in the room."

Black has a lot to say about Trump, and he says people always chastise him in person for constantly harping on the president, but he also says Trump takes up only three to five minutes of his act. For as long as he's toured, says the 71-year-old comedian, he's only talked about the president for a handful of minutes during each set.
"Monkeys take care better of each other, in terms of a health care system, then we do." click to tweet
He's always been annoyed with the sitting president in one way or another, an Black says they all have their legacy-undoing hitch. Bush: "I'm gonna go to war." Clinton" "What's the definition of 'is'?" Obama: "Giving out hope like its Sunday."

"Don't tell me I haven't been mean to every one of them," said Black.

Trump does stand out in one major way, though. "He whines," said Black. "It's really wrong. I've never seen a president whine, ever."

Then he moves on to other topics, like ways we could care for each other more.

"Monkeys take care better of each other, in terms of a health care system, then we do."

Aside from giving good rant, Black said he also likes to receive. At the end of each show, including the one in Orlando, he asks the audience what they want to yell about. And he live-streams that portion on his website.

"If people have something to yell about Orlando or Florida," said Black. "Or a variety of cheeses they don't like. Whatever makes them angry. Whatever makes them happy."

Lewis Black's "It Gets Better Every Day" will be at the Bob Carr Theater on Friday at 8 p.m.

