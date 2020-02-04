There's another scooter vendor in Orlando, and they call themselves Lynx

click to enlarge Photo via LynxCity/Twitter

With a third competitor on the scene, Orlando is finally getting the whole scooter-rental thing.







Orlando Business Journal's Ryan Lynch, who shared a pic on Ivanhoe streets byRyan Lynch, who shared a pic on Twitter – we have Lynx scooters.

District 1 Commissioner Regina Hill, who represents neighborhoods in West Orlando

including Parramore, said people told her they really liked Lime bikes

Other bike rentals, like the city's bike share, are still around, but the count of available bikes has dropped with the Lime bikes gone

. The bikes also have baskets, handy for trips to the grocery store.







