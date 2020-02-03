As banks act to protect LGBTQ kids at Florida private schools, Marco Rubio cries 'wokeness points'

"They aren’t punishing the small handful of schools whose policies they don’t like.

They are punishing the thousands of underprivileged parents and students who may lose the chance to attend a school they otherwise couldn’t afford."







Rep. Anna Eskamani, who on Twitter reminded Rubio that this is not about the banks, or wokeness scoreboards or Rubio peeing everywhere like a drunk nurse, or, as Eskamani put it, "culture wars."





"This is about making sure ALL kids who benefit from programs via @StepUp4Students & programs like it are safe and free from discrimination," Eskamani wrote. "Who else thinks he (along with others) are trying to distract us?"

"Wells Fargo and Fifth Third Bank’s decision to stop donating to Florida’s Step Up For Students scholarships is a publicity stunt aimed at earning 'wokeness' points with the radical left," said Rubio.Those policies reject LGBTQ kids at the door and roust them off school grounds like the expulsion of a leper (actually, a leper would be treated more kindly). While institutional discrimination of any person is so wildly abhorrent, Rubio's protest is over the sincerity of megabanks taking a stand on behalf of kids.Aside from Rubio being asinine, he did come up with a fly ass term, "wokeness points." Did Fifth Third and Wells Fargo anticipate some applause for whats seems to be a good, culture-improving thing? Surely.But they probably didn't intend to make Rubio so mad, itself good for a cool 17 wokeness points.For a far more mature version of a response, we turn to Orlando's StateEskamani filed a bill with a more adult response to this voucher program mess. If passed, schools that discriminate against queer kids would simply be ineligible from getting money.