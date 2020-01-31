Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 31, 2020

Bloggytown

Golf cart protests intensify in the Villages, as one anti-Trump Florida man receives threat

Posted By on Fri, Jan 31, 2020 at 10:31 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WHOISJOHNGALT/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo via Whoisjohngalt/Wikimedia Commons
"Be very careful if the well being of your family is of importance."

That's the threat Ed McGinty of the Villages said he received in the form of a hand-written note left on his door. McGinty, who was a counter-protester at a recent pro-Trump Villages golf cart parade, evidently has a reputation that precedes him. And, he says, that led to the note.

According to Villages-News.com, who refers to McGinty as a "well-known anti-Trump protester," this threat is part of the reason he hit the streets using – what else? – his golf cart, decked out with signs calling Trump all kinds of things: "Hitler And Trump Exactly Same DNA," "Trump Bigot and Racist," "Trump Is A Sexual Predator," "Trump Filthy Pig," and "Trump Compulsive Liar."

On the afternoon of Jan. 28, McGinty said people either stopped by for a rare moment of solidarity (the Villages being overwhelmingly Republican) or sped by in cars with middle fingers locked and ready. He said Sumter County sheriff’s deputies stopped by because so many people called them to complain. McGinty said the deputies told him they couldn't do anything about his protesting and noted he can't impede traffic.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA EBYABE/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo via Ebyabe/Wikimedia Commons
The show-stopper was a cameo by Villager Marsha Hill – honestly, its like self-parody at this point – whippin' a golf cart like skrt. She told McGinty that his signs were "blasphemy" and that he should be locked up. She also said she was going to send footage of the signs to the Trump campaign.

Hill said she was driving by and needed to step to this man. The Sumter deputies were there, too, and heard Hill's complaints. She told deputies that McGinty called her a "pig." Again, the deputies said they couldn't do anything about his protest.

You might see McGinty around. He said he likes to drive his FTD cart ("fuck Donald Trump," cuh) an hour or so every day in his Village of Hadley, to let his very Republican neighbors know. And if you didn't know, now you know, neighbor.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. With face masks and park closures, Disney takes unprecedented steps to address coronavirus Read More

  2. Pam Bondi is failing hard in Trump's impeachment hearing, so let's watch Read More

  3. Another Bagel Bruno is about to open in Altamonte Springs with a drive-through window Read More

  4. Planet Hollywood disputes allegations by state of Florida Read More

  5. Florida pastor and Trump spiritual advisor prays for 'all satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation