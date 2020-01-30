With face masks and park closures, Disney takes unprecedented steps to address coronavirus

he Lunar New Year is one of the busiest seasons of the year for tourism in Asia, so the closures couldn’t have come at a worse time.

ike other tourist destinations in the region, we have temporarily closed Hong Kong Disneyland park and much of Shanghai Disney Resort as a precautionary measure. We are providing Cast with resources, and in addition to our already rigorous cleaning procedures, continue to implement appropriate preventative measures. We are also working with government and health agencies to determine when we can announce reopening."

As the Wuhan coronavirus continues to spread, Disney joined other theme park operators in China in the unprecedented move of closing both Shanghai Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland until further notice, in an attempt to stop the virus from spreading.

