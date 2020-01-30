Bloggytown

Thursday, January 30, 2020

Pam Bondi is failing hard in Trump's impeachment hearing, so let's watch

Posted By on Thu, Jan 30, 2020 at 5:04 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA C-SPAN/YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via C-SPAN/YouTube
Y'all see Pam Bondi today in the U.S. Senate?

Bondi, the former Florida attorney general – who maybe possibly took a bribe from Trump? – joined the president's impeachment defense a few weeks ago. She got the promotion shortly after she was added to the impeachment team to handle messaging in November.

According to our first glimpse of her on the stand, it's going badly. Like, painfully so:
The Daily Show has their own take:
